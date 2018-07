Tamera Mowry-Housley’s little girl is 3! On July 1, The Real host shared a “sassy” photo of her younger child, Ariah Talea, to honor her big day.

“At such a tender age of 3 you can already tell she knows what she wants,” wrote the star. “Whether it’s a side-eye, a big smile or jovial laugh. She connects. She truly cares about her little family.”

Continued the proud mom, “Ariah you seriously are my best friend and you make my days brighter. I’m so grateful and can’t wait for more fun adventures. I love you. #happybirthday“