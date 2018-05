Ali Fedotowsky-Manno and her husband Kevin Manno welcomed their second child, a son, on May 24, at 12:57 a.m., she announced the same day on Instagram.

“Our sweet boy has arrived!” the new mom of two captioned a black-and-white photo taken from the hospital, adding the newborn weighed in at 8 lbs., 11 oz., and measured 21.5 inches.