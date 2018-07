For Kotb, working at Today is a dream come true — and coming to terms with that after becoming a mom to daughter Haley made mom guilt easier to deal with.

“I go to work and I sort of feel like I miss Haley, but I don’t ache,” Kotb told PEOPLE. “I remember my mom going to work and saying, ‘I love you and I’m going to work, and when I come home I’m going to love you here.’ [My parents] missed things, but it didn’t scar me — I knew they loved me,” she added. “I also knew they loved what they did. We are all workers in a way — we love what we do.”