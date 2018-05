Jordin Sparks, Kylie Jenner & More Share the Sweetest Quotes About Becoming Moms for the First Time

In an interview for U.K. publication, Evening Standard Magazine, Kim Kardashian West interviewed her sister Kylie about the early stages of motherhood. In response to how she’s handling the early “challenging” stages of motherhood, Jenner replied, “It’s actually been the opposite for me. I feel like it’s just been so amazing, and so much fun. I’m learning so much more about myself and life, and it’s been such a great experience.”

She continued, “Of course there’s hard times and stuff… even in the beginning, just not sleeping, the nights, like, baby blues… and all the ups and downs. And also even when I’m here it was so hard to leave this morning. I’m like, ‘I’ll be right back, I’m so sorry, I have to leave!’ and she doesn’t even know what’s going on. I think about her all the time, anywhere I am. I would rather be with her or wish she can come everywhere. I can’t wait till she can come everywhere with me, because right when she’s old enough I’ll bring her everywhere.”