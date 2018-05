Kym Johnson Herjavec, Amal Clooney & More Celeb Moms Get Real About Breastfeeding

In April 2018, The Sopranos alum got real with her Instagram fans about her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, and how it’s affected breastfeeding newborn son Jack.

“All my fellow mommies that deal with MS or anything that causes them to have to make choices they didn’t necessarily want to … this is for you. I’m having to stop breastfeeding soon so I can get back on meds,” Sigler wrote. “The truth is, the toll of two kids and a newborn lifestyle is not the easiest on me … and I need some help.”

She lamented: “What sucks is that I live with a disease that makes decisions for me a lot, and with breastfeeding I took SUCH pride that I was able to do something really awesome with this body that I am constantly at war with.”