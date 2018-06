Although he admitted he never thought he’d become a father, the Full House star did just that, welcoming son Billy with wife Caitlin McHugh in April. “It’s been beautiful,” he told PEOPLE of his first weeks as a dad. “Every second you pray that you can keep the kid alive. Every day is different, time has become very elusive, stuff just goes by so fast. It’s just beautiful. I’ve cried most days; I just stare at him.”