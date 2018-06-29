Larger-than-life balloons and an intricately decorated cake can mean one of two things in the celebrity world: Either said celeb is hosting an over-the-top birthday party for their kid (with zoo animals to boot!) … or an epic gender reveal fête is in the works.

For the following stars, the second scenario rings true — and adorably so, as they find out the big news of what they’re expecting alongside their loved ones and fans, who eagerly and excitedly watch the moment unfold on social media.

Here, we break down those extra-special milestones, from Hilary Duff jumping for joy to Hilaria Baldwin serving baby blue cake slices to her growing family.

Hilary Duff

How she did it: The Lizzie McGuire alum surprised loved ones (and herself!) when she and her guests pulled cannons that exploded in a sea of pink smoke and confetti, revealing the actress and boyfriend Matthew Koma‘s first child together — and Duff’s second (she is mom to 6-year-old son Luca Cruz) — will be a girl.

“My sister has girls and I feel like I’m really girly,” Duff told Ryan Seacrest in a phone interview for On Air. “But for the past six years I’ve bought monsters and trucks and planes and Luca’s into all the boy stuff, so everything’s blue and green and I was just ready for pink and purple stuff.”

Kate Hudson

How she did it: The actress and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa shared the happy news they are expecting on the star’s Instagram account in a clip showing the duo and Hudson’s sons Bingham Hawn, 7 next month, and Ryder Russell, 14, popping four huge balloons to reveal showers of pink confetti.

“We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now!” she captioned the sweet video. “And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way 💕”

Hilaria Baldwin

How she did it: Let them eat cake! The yoga instructor and lifestyle guru did just that when she cut into the Baldwin family’s special-occasion cake, only to find out they were expecting a baby boy. In May, Hilaria and husband Alec welcomed their fourth child together, son Romeo Alejandro David.

In November, Hilaria opened up to PEOPLE about her growing family — which includes Leonardo Ángel Charles, 21 months, Rafael Thomas, 2½, and Carmen Gabriela, 4½ — admitting she “never knew how many kids” she wanted, but “really, really” likes motherhood.

“We were like, ‘Oh, should we have another kid?’ ” she recalled of her conversation with Alec. “We were like, ‘You know what? Let’s try something different — let’s try.’ [With] the other ones, it’s not like we were like, ‘Oh my God, how did this happen?’ But this is the only one we [planned].”

Jessie James Decker

How she did it: The country crooner took to her Instagram in October to share a video of the adorable moment that she and her athlete husband, Eric Decker, found out the sex of baby No. 3 with daughter Vivianne “Vivi” Rose, 4, and son Eric “Bubby” Thomas Jr., 2½.

“You ready to figure out who’s in Mommy’s tummy? Let’s open it,” Jessie said in the clip before she and Eric opened up a box full of balloons. “It’s a boy!” she exclaimed excitedly as blue balloons floated out of the box.

The family welcomed son Forrest Bradley in April.

Lauren Akins

How she did it: In celebration of Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren’s second child — they were already parents to daughter Willa Gray, 2½ — the couple rounded up the crew in their kitchen to find out the sex of their little family’s latest addition.

In August, the trio welcomed their second daughter, Ada James.