Kulture! True! Rumi & Sir! The Real Stories Behind These 31 Celebrity Baby Names

“Picking a name for your child is really so tough!” Khloé Kardashian wrote on her app and website about the process of choosing the perfect name for her daughter with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. “I knew I wanted my baby to have a ‘T’ initial, so one night while we were all at dinner, thinking of some names, my grandma MJ suggested True.”

It turns out that the unconventional name is actually a family tradition: “She told me it was my great-grandfather’s first name and my grandfather’s middle name. It stuck with me for my entire pregnancy and was the only one I couldn’t get out of my head,” Kardashian explained.