Catherine Giudici Lowe Posts Sweet Photo to 'Brag on' Husband Sean: You're a 'Great, Great Man'

Lucky Sean Lowe is getting some Father’s Day love a little early!

Almost four weeks after welcoming their littlest family member, son Isaiah Hendrix, The Bachelor alum’s wife Catherine Giudici Lowe used Instagram to “brag on” her husband with a heartfelt caption attached to a sweet photo of Lowe, 34, kissing their new baby.

“I’ve been nonstop posting about our sweet precious babies, but let me brag on my husband for a second,” wrote Giudici Lowe, 32. “This man has been so extremely patient, attentive and loving toward me and our boys since I got pregnant with Isaiah. Father’s Day is on Sunday but I really appreciate everything he does for us on the daily.”

“The guy you witnessed on The Bachelor/ette, that wholesome, respectful, hot, family guy is still around but this time, I’m the only woman in his life and he makes sure I know that every day ❤,” she added. “I love you honey, you are a great, great man.”

The couple introduced their newborn son hours after welcoming him into the world. Baby Isaiah rounds out their household alongside big brother Samuel Thomas, 2 next month.

“Introducing Samuel Thomas’ little brother, Isaiah Hendrix,” Giudici Lowe announced on Instagram along with a sweet mother-son photo from the hospital.

“Meet my boy Isaiah Hendrix. Thank you Lord,” Lowe captioned a father-son photo that showed the former reality star holding his baby.

Five days after Isaiah’s birth, Giudici Lowe opened up to PEOPLE about her new life as a mom of two, explaining that the experience has been “so surreal.”

“We’re happy, we’re home and I’m surrounded by a club of farting, ravenous, poopy boys,” she joked. “I feel absolutely complete with my two baby boys at home now.”

She added of the blossoming relationship between her sons, “After being in the hospital away from Samuel, it’s been so surreal to see the boys together. Samuel is so sweet on Isaiah. The kisses are endless!”