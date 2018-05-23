The Lowe family’s hearts have never felt fuller.

The Bachelor alums Catherine Giudici Lowe and Sean Lowe welcomed their second child, son Isaiah Hendrix, on Friday. And already, the couple and their older son Samuel Thomas, 22 months, have made the happy adjustment.

“We’re happy, we’re home and I’m surrounded by a club of farting, ravenous, poopy boys,” jokes Giudici Lowe, 32, to PEOPLE exclusively. “I feel absolutely complete with my two baby boys at home now.”

She adds of the blossoming relationship between her sons, “After being in the hospital away from Samuel, it’s been so surreal to see the boys together. Samuel is so sweet on Isaiah. The kisses are endless!”

After Isaiah’s arrival — during which multiple family members showed up at the hospital, putting in their guesses for boy or girl — both of the new parents shared a first glimpse at their baby boy, posting heartfelt captions to match.

“Introducing Samuel Thomas’ little brother, Isaiah Hendrix 💙,” wrote Giudici Lowe on her snapshot, showing her newborn son sticking out his tongue as his mama holds him close.

Lowe, 34, captioned his adorable father-son photograph, “Meet my boy Isaiah Hendrix. Thank you Lord.”

Just as they did with Giudici Lowe’s first pregnancy, the spouses opted not to find out the sex of their second child until his birth.

In fact, they were split on their guesses, with the mom-to-be thinking blue and Lowe retracting his initial gut feeling of the same in favor of a daughter.

“I see this face and now I’m starting to lean towards a girl. I think I’m changing my mind. I’m going to bet on girl,” he told PEOPLE earlier this month.