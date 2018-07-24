Catherine Giudici Lowe is making sure her son Samuel knows how to be safe in the swimming pool.

The mother of two revealed a scary incident that happened in May, which prompted her and her husband Sean Lowe to enroll their 2-year-old in swim lessons.

“One week after Isaiah was born, Samuel mistakenly walked into the deep end of his grandparents’ pool and it was possibly the scariest moment of my life,” The Bachelor alum, 32, recalled in an Instagram post. Catherine and Sean welcomed their second child, son Isaiah Hendrix, on May 18.

“Sean and I were watching his every move so we acted quickly to get him out (I was much more traumatized than he was), but we immediately put him into swim lessons and made sure he always has floaties on,” she said.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

“Today was his LAST DAY of swim lessons and now he can swim to the side like a champ! I’m so proud of this big guy even though he cried through almost every single class,” she concluded her caption, along with a photo of a smiley Samuel after swim class.

Samuel’s love for water is evident in his parents’ photos on social media.

RELATED: Catherine Giudici Lowe Posts Sweet Photo to ‘Brag on’ Husband Sean: You’re a ‘Great, Great Man’

Earlier this month, Giudici Lowe revealed she took her son to the beach for the first time when she shared a cute photo of Samuel jumping into puddles in the sand.

The Lowe family also spent the Fourth of July with their family and friends at the swimming pool.

Of course, there are also the adorable videos of Samuel with his parents after bath time.

“I take so much pride in fatherhood,” Sean, 34, previously told PEOPLE. “I just think it will be so fun to watch them grow up together and be best friends. I’m really excited to watch the dynamic as these boys grow into men,” he said of his sons.

If you or someone you know is interested in learning how to swim, the YMCA is one of the largest providers of pools and swim lessons to the public. With more than 2,700s Ys across the country, the Y teaches more than 1 million children water safety and swimming skills each year. Click here to learn more.