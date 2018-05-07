Mondays don’t stand a chance against the cuteness of Caterina Scorsone‘s daughter.

Eighteen-month-old Paloma Michaela is all sweet giggles in a new photo the Grey’s Anatomy actress shared to Instagram over the weekend, flashing a wide smile to the camera while wearing floral-patterned pajamas.

“If you were having a rough day, here’s a smile to remind you that … joy,” the mother of two wrote in the heartwarming post.

The precious photo is only the latest the actress — who also shares daughter Eliza, 5½, with husband Rob Giles — has posted of her adorable baby girl.

In January, Scorsone shared a memorable snap of Paloma sound asleep against her mama, looking snug in a pink-and-white outfit while her long eyelashes steal the camera spotlight.

“She’s made of stardust and all the sweetest dreams. My little dove,” Scorsone, 36, captioned the photograph. (Paloma means dove in Spanish.)

Over the Christmas holidays, Scorsone treated her social media followers to an unbelievably cute photo of Paloma flashing a dazzling smile to the camera from her car seat.

“He sent a tiny baby to teach us how to love,” she wrote alongside the post. “Wishing you all Christmas miracles and holiday hugs.🎄❤”