It’s another boy for Cat Deeley!

The So You Think You Can Dance host and husband Patrick Kielty recently welcomed their second child, son James Patrick Kielty, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively. The pair are also parents to 2-year-old son Milo.

“We are over the moon with happiness and Milo is the perfect big brother,” the couple tell PEOPLE of their newest family addition.

Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

The So You Think You Can Dance host, 41, shared her pregnancy news back in January on Twitter when she wrote, “Over-the-moon to share that Milo is going to be a big brother! Can’t wait to be a family of four in the spring. We’re all so excited.”

Deeley has spoken out before not only about the difficulties of parenting, but her love for the job she takes on as a mom. “I think it’s a hard job — if you want to do a really good job, it’s hard work. If you really care and you really want to make it, you put pressure on yourself,” she told PEOPLE back in January.

Added the new mom of two, “That’s kind of what I think, but I don’t think there’s any other job in the world where you have to put love into every second of it. You can’t coast.”

Cat Deeley Cat Deeley/Instagram

Deeley is overjoyed to welcome the newest member of the family, adding in January that motherhood is “the best job in the world” and although “it’s not always easy, the best things in life never are.”

And she wasn’t worried about figuring out the perfect name for their bundle of joy. Although the TV host and her husband can “never agree on names,” Deeley said in March, “We’re just going to wing it!”

“I think I will always win at the end of the day, because I’ve done all the hard work,” she joked. “So I’m just not going to say anything. Let’s not argue about it right now. I’ll just win when it comes up, right?”