Fry Pretty? Carrie Underwood's Son Isaiah's Current Favorite Toy Is a Potato

Carrie Underwood has a little spud muffin on her hands!

The country star, 35, hilariously shared the toy her 3-year-old son Isaiah Michael has been obsessed with lately on Instagram Wednesday. “This is what my kid has been playing with for the past 2 days. Yes, it’s a potato,” Underwood captioned her photo of a potato with a face drawn on it.

“Yes, he has other real toys. Yes, I know it’s weird,” the “Cry Pretty” singer added.

Many followers, including fellow moms Reese Witherspoon and Jamie Lynn Spears, “liked” Underwood’s photo as singer Lindsay Ell commented, “This is amazing.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Hilariously Tries to Sing Her Hit ‘Cry Pretty’

Though keeping a potato around is appealing (apeeling?), its shelf life is 3-5 weeks in the pantry and 3-4 months in the refrigerator.

Underwood, a longtime vegetarian, previously shared her go-to dinner recipe — that includes potatoes.

“I’m always roasting vegetables, like sweet potatoes, or spaghetti squash — it’s easy to make, and you can make a lot of it,” she told Self magazine in January 2017.

RELATED: Luke Kneels Before His Idol, Blake Gets a Do-Over and Carrie Doesn’t Sweat It: All the CMA Fest Stadium Concert Highlights

Carrie Underwood's son Isaiah Carrie Underwood/Instagram. Inset: Mike Coppola/Getty

RELATED: Shaving Time! Carrie Underwood’s Son Isaiah Trims Mike Fisher’s Playoff Beard Since He’s ‘Out of a Job’

Underwood, who slayed her CMA Fest set over the weekend in Nashville, recently told PEOPLE that her son makes her “feel pretty” when she wasn’t quite feeling it herself.

“I feel the prettiest when my kid says something that’s just super sweet,” she said. “This morning, Melissa, my hair and makeup artist, was starting to put my makeup on and he’s all in his pajamas and he said, ‘No, don’t do that!’ and I was like, ‘Why, baby, why are you upset?’ ”

“And he said, ‘I like you just how you are.’ He didn’t want me to put makeup on,” explains Underwood, who received 40 to 50 stitches in her face after a scary fall at home last November.