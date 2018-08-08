Carrie Underwood Is Pregnant! Singer Expecting Second Child with Mike Fisher — See Announcement

Carrie Underwood‘s pile of “Dirty Laundry” is about to grow!

The country superstar and her husband Mike Fisher are expecting their second child, the singer announced — along with her upcoming Cry Pretty tour — Wednesday morning on Instagram. The new baby will join the couple’s 3-year-old son Isaiah Michael.

“You might be wondering or asking, ‘Carrie, why is your tour starting in May?’ Well … yay!” she said, revealing balloons spelling out “BABY” above her head. “Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond.”

Underwood, 35, added, “This has just been a dream come true with album and with baby news and all that stuff. We’re just so excited and just so glad you guys can share in this with us and be a part of this with us. Love you guys! We will see you on the road in 2019.”

The singer will release her latest album, Cry Pretty, on Sept. 14 ahead of hosting the CMA Awards for the 11th time in November. She’ll then break for maternity leave before kicking off her tour, supported by Maddie & Tae and Runaway June, on May 1, 2019. Tickets go on sale Aug. 17 at 10 a.m.

Carrie Underwood Carrie Underwood/Instagram

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: Carrie Underwood on the Biggest Surprises of Motherhood

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

The spouses’ news of their bundle of joy on the way comes after celebrating eight years of marriage. Underwood and Nashville Predators star Fisher, 38, said their “I dos” in July 2010, at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds Plantation in Greensboro, Georgia.

“You see each other when you can and you talk to each other as much as you can,” the singer told PEOPLE in 2013 of balancing marriage amid hectic schedules. “You just have to commit and make it work.”

That mantra definitely came in handy in 2016, when Underwood embarked on her 92-date Storyteller Tour — with her son in tow, of course.

Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher and son Isaiah at PJ Masks Live PJ Masks Live

RELATED GALLERY: Carrie Underwood’s Cutest Family Snaps

The mama-to-be notably took a tumble in November, falling on the steps of her house and suffering a broken wrist and severe cuts to the side of her face.

“I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in,” she wrote in a post to her fan club members.

Seven weeks after the accident, Underwood said that she was on the mend but “not quite looking the same,” adding, “I am grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse. And I am grateful for the people in my life that have been there every step of the way.”

FROM PEOPLETV: Katherine Heigl Introduces Baby Joshua

RELATED: Carrie Underwood Shares Adorable Snap of Son Isaiah Meeting a Turtle (and Admits She Prefers Spiders)

The American Idol season 4 winner dished to PEOPLE in April about striking the balance between work and family life, saying the couple’s “whole life has changed” since welcoming Isaiah.

“I remember when we first found out we were gonna have him it [was] like, ‘How are we gonna do this? Our lives are so crazy as it is,’ ” said Underwood at the time.

“But you just make room and you learn how important that family time is, and to be able to spend time and carve out some of that and maybe get to go on vacation and maybe get to go on a cruise — that stuff is so important to, like I said, make time for family,” she added. “That’s what it’s all about.”