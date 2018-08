She’s been known to change one (or 10) times during an awards show, but for the American Country Countdown Awards in Nashville in 2014, the then-mom-to-be (she welcomed son Isaiah Michael Fisher on Feb. 27, 2015) made a big impact in just two looks. While taking in the action with husband Mike Fisher, Underwood went goddess-like in a tight white floor-length gown with gold detailing that hugged her bump. To perform a medley of her hits, a burst of color with a belted, ruffled blue dress. Red (carpet), white and blue … how very American Idol.