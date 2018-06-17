Carrie Underwood and her son are honoring one champion of a father!

On Sunday, the “Jesus, Take The Wheel” singer, 35, and 3-year-old son Isaiah Michael celebrated Father’s Day with Mike Fisher by presenting him with a “Best Dad” worksheet, which he proudly shared on his Instagram stories.

The worksheet included fill-in-the-blanks for Isaiah to fill in about his dad, including the phrase he always says (“chicken butt”) and his favorite foods (cake and nuggets). Isaiah also said his favorite memory with Fisher is “playing with a statue of daddy” and Fisher’s favorite thing to do after work is “play with me.”

Carrie Underwood/Instagram

Earlier this month, the hockey pro shared a sweet father-son photo in which he’s teaching Isaiah how to use a mini bow and arrow.

“Eye on the target,” he captioned the sweet shot.

And couples who sing together, stay together!

Earlier this month, Fisher recorded his own version of Carpool Karaoke, singing along to Underwood’s latest single “Cry Pretty.” Though his inability to hit the high notes made Isaiah crack up in the backseat, the American Idol alum couldn’t help but document the hilarious moment.

“You gonna start your new career as a country singer, babe?” she is heard asking in the Instagram video, posted June 9.

“I’ve heard that many times,” the athlete replied before continuing to show of his vocal capabilities.

Underwood captioned the post, “Sounds just like the original…🤪”

The couple, who wed in July 2010, walked the CMT Music Awards red carpet together earlier this month. He got a quick hug and kiss on the cheek before Underwood took the stage to accept her trophy for CMT Female Video of the Year for her collaboration with Ludacris on “The Champion.”

The event marked the first red carpet appearance Underwood, 35, and Fisher, 38, made together since her accident in the fall, which resulted in a broken wrist and more than 40 stitches to her face.