Carnie Wilson Expecting Baby No. 2

Carnie Wilson is going to be a mother for the second time.

Wilson, 40, and husband Rob Bonfiglio, 41, are expecting a baby in June, her rep confirms to PEOPLE.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Lola Sofia, in April 2005.

The Wilson Phillips singer, who underwent gastric bypass surgery in 1999 and appeared on Celebrity Fit Club 4, has said she wants to enjoy her pregnancies instead of focusing on her weight.

“I understand that I’m a role model,” she told PEOPLE while pregnant with her first child. “But sometimes I just want to be me, Carnie, being pregnant. People look at me now and look at my stomach, and they smile. It’s amazing.”

• Reporting by ULRICA WIHLBORG

