'So Tired': Everything Cardi B Has Said About Motherhood that New Moms Totally Get

“I just want to learn how to be a mom. I want to enjoy every single second of it since I’m going back to work,” she said on an Instagram story.

“My mom has not left my sight, not one time. This is her first grandkid … So this is all new to her again, just as it is new to me,” she continued in the video. “My sister has not left my sight at all. She’s such a good helping hand, and my dad, he’s just running errands for me in New York.”

She expanded in another Instagram story. “There’s this feeling that, as soon as my baby came out, that I have that is just like … I can’t leave my baby at night, not for one second. A lot of people keep telling me, ‘You need to find a nanny because you gotta start working soon,’ and it’s so hard because I want to be with my baby every second. I don’t feel like nobody could tend [to] my baby like me.”