Cardi B on Being a First-Time Parent: 'This Mommy Job Requires Full Day, All Night Attention'

Welcome to motherhood, Cardi B!

Three days after giving birth to daughter Kulture Kiari, the rapper, 25, thanked fans for the outpouring of support and gave an update on how first-time parenting has been so far.

“Thank you everybody for the congrats we really appreciated. Thank you to family and friends that’s been hitting me up checking on me,” Cardi B wrote on Instagram Friday.

“It’s been a little hard for me to reply back cause this mommy job requires full day, all day, all night attention,” she revealed.

The “I Like It” hitmaker and husband Offset welcomed their first child together on July 10. Kulture is the fourth child for the Migos rapper who is father to sons Jordan and Kody, and daughter Kalea Marie.

Cardi B has yet to share the first photo of her newborn baby girl, she did share another parenting tip she swears by.

“When parents say ‘if you wake the baby up YOU PUTTING HER BACK TO SLEEP’ I feel that,” the mother of one tweeted on Friday.

Although baby Kulture’s name is definitely unique, there are hints of her father peppered throughout. First, the obvious: Kiari, a direct nod to Offset’s legal name of Kiari Kendrell Cephus (the duo even have the same initials!).

Fans immediately made the connection between the baby girl’s first name, Kulture, and Migos’ recent discography. The hip-hop group’s latest two albums are called Culture and Culture II.

Cardi B herself confirmed this inspiration in her latest Instagram post, featuring another maternity photo set to the music of Migos’ song “Higher We Go,” off Culture II. The tune includes the lyric, “Higher we go, beg and plead for the culture.”

After all, Offset was the one to select their child’s name.

Cardi B previously revealed he was the mastermind behind their baby’s moniker, telling Ellen DeGeneres in April, “My dude named the baby. I really like the name.”