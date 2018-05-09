Cardi B Confirms She's Expecting a Daughter as She Says Baby Weighs 3½ Pounds: 'I'm Having a Girl'

Secret’s out!

Cardi B came clean about the sex of her baby on the way on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show Tuesday after the host asked her directly, “Do you know what you’re having … what are you having?” “Yes,” the rapper replied. “I’m having a girl.”

Cardi B had dropped yet another hint that her baby on the way is a little girl while catching up with the New York Times ahead of Monday’s Met Gala, where she repeatedly referred to the new addition as “she.”

“Shorty weighs three and a half pounds,” the mom-to-be said while describing the heaviness of her look for the evening plus her other extra weight, garnering giggles from those in the room. “She do,” Cardi B said, according to the Times. “She do weigh three and a half pounds. That’s pretty good for seven months, right? Because I was born five pounds.”

The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker, 25, also implied a daughter was on the way while speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the Met Gala red carpet, again using the female pronoun.

“Oh, she wants to fight me!” Cardi B said to ET of her baby kicking. “[My dress weighs] about 35 pounds plus baby. It’s okay though, I used to go up the project stairs.”

Neither comment marked the first clue that Cardi B and her fiancé, Migos’ Offset, will soon welcome a little girl. After confirming her pregnancy on Saturday Night Live last month, she opened a basket of gifts from late-night host Jimmy Fallon that included a cheetah-print fur coat and bedazzled bottle.

The star’s younger sibling, social media star Hennessy Carolina, also congratulated her sister on the pregnancy announcement, beginning an Instagram caption, “A baby is truly a blessing from God I know how much you always wanted to be a mom!”

However, it’s possible that Hennessy’s caption was edited. In an alleged screengrab of the original post shared to Instagram by The Shade Room, the message instead read, “NOW that baby Cardi is coming is like it’s coming true! I’m going to be able to hold baby you and give her all the kisses and hugs!”

In the alleged screengrab, she added, “I’m passing my daughter crown down hehehehe.”

Boy or girl, Cardi B revealed during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that Offset has already come up with the perfect moniker for their new addition.

“My dude named the baby,” she said. “I really like the name.”

When the talk-show host pressed for details, Cardi B said she’s leaving further comment up to Offset, explaining, “I’m gonna let him say the name since he named the baby.”

The rapper told Stern the same, demurring, “You know what? I didn’t pick the name. So if you interview my dude, he will tell you.”