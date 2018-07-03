Pregnant Cardi B Twerks to Celebrate Second No. 1 Single, Sings About Being Ready to 'Give Birth'

Cardi B has a lot to celebrate!

The pregnant musician, 25, used Instagram on Monday to express her joy over becoming the first female rapper to chart two No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, with “I Like It” following the success of 2017’s “Bodak Yellow.”

“No. 1! I’m No. 1!” she exclaims a few times in a video presumably taken by husband Offset, leaning over her bed and showing off her twerking moves.

“Gotta gotta give birth birth birth. Birth birth birth. Birth birth birth,” Cardi B sings, her baby bump visible as she continues her celebratory dance.

Last month, the spouses celebrated their baby girl on the way at an extravagant shower in Atlanta, with a theme of Bardi Shower: A Bronx Fairytale.

Alongside an exclusive set of photos, Vogue received details on the shower from its event planner, Karleen Roy, which she described to the outlet as “a magical and imaginary Bronx land fit for the quintessential baby girl … only this time there is a plot twist in this lavish story: It’s a magical, whimsical land, but FOR THE CULTURE!”

Over 25,000 flowers were used to build various animal sculptures, subway-car models, a 16-foot decorative piece and more. Vogue reported the night’s entertainment was provided by the Ballethnic dance company and hip-hop orchestra group Orchestra Noir, while guests noshed on refreshments like piraguas, soul food, coquito cocktails and a five-tier cake with as many flavors.

Cardi B revealed late last month that although she and Offset, 26, got engaged in October, the couple had actually wed the month previous.

“This why I name my album Invasion of Privacy cause people will do the most to be [nosy] about your life. Well f— it,” she tweeted after a TMZ report surfaced claiming she and her fiancé had secretly tied the knot already.

“There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments!” Cardi B added. “Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn’t want to lose each other, was one morning in September we woke up and decided to get married.”