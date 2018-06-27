Bardi Baby Shower! Cardi B and Offset Celebrate Daughter on the Way at 'Bronx Fairytale' Bash

It was a night of clubbing for Cardi B and Offset — with one big caveat.

The spouses celebrated their baby girl on the way at an extravagant shower Tuesday night in Atlanta, with a theme of Bardi Shower: A Bronx Fairytale.

Friends and family (including Cardi B’s sister Hennessy Carolina) danced the night away amid tons of pink and white flowers, pink balloons and more, shown in video footage shared to the couple’s Instagram Story and Facebook pages.

The chic soirée also featured a full band, a children’s book library for the couple’s bundle of joy and a “Bardi Baby Bodega,” where guests could grab a variety of refreshments and other products.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Offset and Cardi B's baby shower Cardi B/Facebook

Offset and Cardi B's baby shower Premadonna/Instagram

Offset and Cardi B's baby shower Nick Frost/Instagram

Offset and Cardi B's baby shower Offset/Instagram

Offset and Cardi B's baby shower Offset/Instagram

RELATED: These Are the Lavish Items Reportedly on Cardi B’s Baby Registry — Including a Mini Bentley!

Cardi B, 25, and 26-year-old Migos member Offset (whom she revealed on Monday that she’d married in September) opened up for Rolling Stone‘s July cover story about their loving relationship and how they’re preparing for their child.

“I want a lit baby shower. My baby shower’s not starting at no 5:00. My s— is going to start at 9 p.m. because that’s how I celebrate, that’s how Caribbean people celebrate,” the pregnant rapper told the magazine, laughing.

“I don’t like baby showers that be at 5 p.m. in the backyard, eating, cooking hors d’oeuvres. Nah,” she added. “S—, I might even drink some red wine. Red wine’s healthy, right?”

RELATED VIDEO: Cardi B Shows Off Her Baby Bump at First Met Gala in a Crystal-Covered Dress – and a Crown!

Cardi B — who was dressed in a light-pink bump-hugging dress and lots of sparkling jewels for her shower — posted a video Monday showing off her baby bump in a red dress while dancing and lip-syncing to her hit “I Like It.”

Offset and Cardi B's baby shower Offset/Instagram

Offset and Cardi B's baby shower Offset/Instagram

Offset and Cardi B's baby shower Offset/Instagram

Offset and Cardi B's baby shower Offset/Instagram

Offset and Cardi B's baby shower Offset/Instagram

RELATED GALLERY: Cardi B and Offset’s Road to Marriage: The Comprehensive (but Still Super Short) Guide

Also on Monday, TMZ reported Cardi B had registered for a BEABA Babycook set ($150), a battery-powered mini ride-on Bentley Bentayga ($490) and a Moses bassinet the outlet reported as costing $2,799, with an $839 extra fee for gold-leaf covering.

The mom-to-be herself tweeted on Saturday, “Baby shower planning makes me not even wanna do a wedding 😩😩😩s— soo overwhelming 🙄🙄.”

In a Wednesday tweet, she wrote, “I was planning to have 2 babyshowers …One in NY and one in Atl but my doctor told me i can’t fly nomore ☹️☹️now i have to fly 60 people to Atlanta😩I always bragged about having 2 big families until now 😩😩😩😩”