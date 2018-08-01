Cardi B Tells Offset She Wants to 'Take a Ride' as She Counts Down the Days Until Postpartum Sex

Cardi B is giving her fans an honest account of her post-baby sex life — or lack thereof (for now!).

The rapper, 25, took to Twitter on Tuesday to express her appreciation for husband Offset‘s modeling prowess, sharing a photo of the Migos member in a cowboy hat and red jacket and writing, “Hey cowboy, I want to take a ride on your horse 🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪.”

“Baby #2 ? 😳” one follower joked in response, to which the new mom (who welcomed daughter Kulture Kiari with her beau on July 10) replied, “Ummmmm NO 😂😂😂.”

Another pointed out “You probably still gotta finish healing first 😂,” which Cardi B confirmed — adding a little extra information detailing exactly how long she has left in said healing process.

“3 weeks and 4 days Yes bitch I’m counting, wassup! 😂😩,” she wrote.

To another fan who said, “Cardi about to make baby #2,” the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker warned in jest, “Can ya stop saying that 😩😩😩😩If I get pregnant again imma curse ya out!!!”

One user inquired as to whether the rapper wanted to give Kulture siblings in the future. Cardi B referenced Offset’s other children from previous relationships — sons Jordan and Kody and daughter Kalea Marie — in her reply, writing, “She got 3 already 😩! Later on in life I’ll have more babies.”

Before giving birth to her baby girl, Cardi B sat down for an April interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and jokingly revealed how Kulture was conceived.

After clips of Cardi B twerking and getting down on the ground at Coachella were shown, the rapper joked to Ellen DeGeneres, “I was just trying to show the world how I got pregnant in the first place.”

When asked during a radio interview with The Breakfast Club earlier that month if her pregnancy was planned, Cardi B laughed and said, “No, it wasn’t planned,” adding, “It was just one night … it was a good night … that one night, it had to be that night.”