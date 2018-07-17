Cardi B and Offset Cozy Up as They Hit the Doctor's Office with Baby Kulture: 'Mom & Dad'

Cardi B and Offset are getting the hang of their new roles.

A week after welcoming Kulture Kiari Cephus — Cardi B’s first child and Offset’s fourth — on July 10, the rapper posted a sweet Instagram photo of the new parents on mom and dad duty.

In the photo, Cardi cozied up to her husband. She wrote, “Doctors visit with mom & Dad.”

Cardi B, 25, has already been letting fans in on her motherhood journey alongside Offset, 26. Last week, she admitted on Instagram, “It’s been a little hard for me to reply back cause this mommy job requires full day, all day, all night attention.”

She also quipped on Twitter, “When parents say ‘if you wake the baby up YOU PUTTING HER BACK TO SLEEP!’ I feel that” and added, “I still can’t believe it, all mines.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Baby Kulture has already left her mark with a unique name — part of which she shares with her father. The infant’s middle name comes from Offset’s legal first name, Kiari Kendrell Cephus. Her first name may also be inspired by her father’s albums: In 2017 and 2018, Migos released Culture and Culture II.

RELATED: Kulture Kiari: The Personal Meaning Behind Cardi B and Offset’s Newborn Daughter’s Name

Cardi B addressed the couple’s moniker choice on Instagram, writing simply, “Anything else woulda been basic.”

Months before they became parents together, Cardi B and Offset embarked on a different journey: to the altar. In September, the artists secretly wed, though Offset, publicly proposed a month later.

The Invasion of Privacy performer first revealed that she was expecting a baby on Saturday Night Live in April.

RELATED: Cardi B and Offset’s Road to Marriage and Baby: The Comprehensive (but Still Super Short) Guide

Cardi B was also feeling the love on Monday from actor Will Smith, who made a special congratulatory video for the new mom while abroad in Russia. In the clip, Smith recruited World Cup fans to share their well wishes for the new family of three.

Posting the clip on her own Instagram, Cardi B wrote, “This video made me smile from ear to ear.”

“OMMMMGGGGG THIS IS WILL FREAKING SMITH!!!!!! @willsmith,” she continued. “Thank you so much!! Me and my family appreciate it !!Thank you everyone in Russia !!!!! Ommgggi feel so special.”