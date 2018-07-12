Kulture Kiari: The Personal Meaning Behind Cardi B and Offset's Newborn Daughter's Name

Kulture Kiari is already Daddy’s girl — just look to her name!

Cardi B and Offset‘s daughter made her arrival on Tuesday, with her parents sharing her name and birth date one day later alongside multiple nude maternity photos of the 25-year-old Invasion of Privacy rapper.

Kulture is the first child for Cardi B and the fourth for Migos’ Offset, who has three children from previous relationships. Her birth came two weeks after Cardi B confirmed that she and Offset, 26, had secretly tied the knot in September.

Although baby Kulture’s name is definitely unique, there are hints of her father peppered throughout. First, the obvious: Kiari, a direct nod to Offset’s legal name of Kiari Kendrell Cephus (the duo even have the same initials!).

Fans immediately made the connection between the newborn’s first name, Kulture, and Migos’ recent discography. The hip-hop group’s latest two albums are called Culture and Culture II.

Cardi B herself confirmed this inspiration in her latest Instagram post, featuring another maternity photo set to the music of Migos’ song “Higher We Go,” off off Culture II. The tune includes the lyric, “Higher we go, beg and plead for the culture.”

The new mom captioned her post, “Kulture ! Anything else woulda been basic 💁🏽‍♀️Okrrrrrrruuu!🌸🎀”

Cardi B previously revealed her beau was the mastermind behind their baby’s moniker, telling Ellen DeGeneres in April, “My dude named the baby. I really like the name.”

When the talk-show host pressed for details, Cardi B said she was leaving further comment up to Offset, explaining, “I’m gonna let him say the name since he named the baby.”

The then-pregnant “I Like It” hitmaker teased that the name is “almost tricky” but makes sense — although she briefly contemplated changing it when DeGeneres, 60, offered her $20,000 to call the baby “Ellen.”