Cardi B Says 'I Met My Match' in Newborn Daughter Kulture: 'I Can't Believe I Have a Boss'

Motherhood has had a challenging start for Cardi B.

Shortly after announcing she would not be performing in Bruno Mars‘ 24K Magic World Tour in order to spend more time with her daughter Kulture Kiari and give her body more time to recover after giving birth, the 25-year-old rapper took to Instagram Live Thursday night to explain just how much her current work was cut out for her.

“I met my match,” Cardi B told her followers, referring to her 2-week-old baby girl as K.K. “She is very demanding. I can’t believe I have a boss. I really have a boss.”

“When my baby wanna eat, she wanna eat,” she continued. “It’s not like, ‘Oh, three minutes,’ no. ‘Gimme the milk now!’ You gotta burp her right away — everything, everything, everything. She wants everything.”

Cardi B’s Thursday announcement about canceling her appearances on Bruno Mars’ tour came just 16 days after the new mom welcomed her baby girl with husband Offset.

“There’s this feeling that, as soon as my baby came out, that I have that is just like … I can’t leave my baby at night, not for one second,” she explained on Instagram Live. “A lot of people keep telling me, ‘You need to find a nanny because you gotta start working soon,’ and it’s so hard because I want to be with my baby every second.”

“I didn’t [think] that it would take so long for my body to heal,” added the star. “I thought six weeks was going to be good enough — no, bro. My ass is broken. This baby broke my ass.”

The rapper told viewers that her “body is extremely weak right now,” and that part of her decision came from the pressure of having to perform in big arenas — something that would be much more difficult while recovering from childbirth.

“And my mind is so weird,” she revealed. “Postpartum s—, it’s real. It’s really real, y’all.”

Cardi B also admitted having a baby is beyond anything she read about in parenting books and that, “I respect mothers more than ever now.”

“I see moms differently — especially the young ones [who] barely have experience, they barely have money,” said the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker. “It’s like, ‘Wow, I don’t know how they could do it.’ ”

Cardi B also shared a few teases about upcoming projects and promised to continue to post videos, but her main focus for now will be on her daughter.

“I’m gonna work. My life is not over, you know? I just have to take my time to do certain things because my body really can’t take it,” she lamented.

“I really love my little baby,” Cardi B raved of Kulture. “She’s so cute. She looks like me, of course. She looks like her daddy, and she looks like [Cardi B’s sister] Hennessy. … And she just melts me. I don’t feel like nobody could tend [to] my baby like me.”