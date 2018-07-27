Fellow Moms Storm Social Media in Support of Cardi B's Decision to Drop Out of Bruno Mars Tour

Moms supporting moms: It’s a community that’s more than willing to welcome Cardi B as a new member.

Following her decision to bow out of performing in Bruno Mars‘ 24K Magic World Tour this fall in order to spend more time with her 2-week-old daughter Kulture Kiari and give her body time to recover after giving birth, fans came out en masse in support of the “Be Careful” rapper, 25, on social media.

“I was in this position 2 years ago, I took 10 months off when my daughter was born. They thought I was never coming back. So who am I to judge … enjoy this time,” one fellow mom commented on Cardi B’s Thursday Instagram post, in which the musician admitted she “underestimated this whole mommy thing.”

Another wrote, “I know the feeling. I almost died and was in three hospitals after I birthing my son. Your health and your bonding time 🕦 with your daughter 👧 is of the UTMOST IMPORTANCE!!! Stay healthy and true to you and your family 👪!!!!”

A third follower advised, “Your family and health come first,” urging the rapper to keep it slow and steady, “especially after your first child.” She added, “This is a mistake I made with my first child and every day I wish I could do it all over because I would definitely do it differently.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: Cardi B Says “I Met My Match” in Newborn Daughter Kulture: “I Can’t Believe I Have a Boss”

Cardi B cross-posted her announcement to Twitter, where more fans replied to the Invasion of Privacy superstar to virtually applaud her decision.

“6 weeks is really not enough time. I remember at 7 weeks post partum my hormones were still out of wack. Women should have at least 3 months for maternity leave,” one user commented.

Another fan wrote, “From one new mom to another, you won’t regret your decision. The time you take to heal and love on your baby is the best decision you can make. ❤️”

“I think we all underestimate the mommy thing! ❤️,” said a third fellow mom. ” … And then, our entire life changes — all for the absolute better.”

6 weeks is really not enough time. I remember at 7 weeks post partum my hormones were still out of wack. Women should have at least 3 months for maternity leave. — Shalia Ponce (@shaliabobia) July 27, 2018

From one new mom to another, you won’t regret your decision. The time you take to heal and love on your baby is the best decision you can make. ❤️ — Leigh (@totleighawsum) July 27, 2018

I think we all underestimate the mommy thing! ❤️ … And then, our entire life changes – all for the absolute better. — Dee Dee Elaine (@dee_dee_elaine) July 27, 2018

RELATED VIDEO: Cardi B Says She Hasn’t Gotten a Nanny for Daughter Kulture: I “Want to Learn How to Be a Mom”



Following her announcement, Cardi B took to Instagram Live to explain just how much her current work was cut out for her at home.

“I met my match,” Cardi B told her followers, referring to her baby girl as K.K. “She is very demanding. I can’t believe I have a boss. I really have a boss.”

“When my baby wanna eat, she wanna eat,” she continued. “It’s not like, ‘Oh, three minutes,’ no. ‘Gimme the milk now!’ You gotta burp her right away — everything, everything, everything. She wants everything.”