Cardi B Drops Out of Bruno Mars' Tour as She Is 'Not Ready' to Return to Work After Giving Birth

Cardi B wants to spend more time with her baby girl.

The “Be Careful” rapper, 25, told her fans on Thursday night she would not be performing in Bruno Mars‘ 24K Magic World Tour in order to spend more time with her daughter Kulture and giving her body time to recover after giving birth.

Cardi, born Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, welcomed Kulture on June 10 alongside husband and fellow rapper Offset. Her announcement comes just 16 days after she gave birth.

“As of today, I’ve decided I won’t be joining Bruno on tour this Fall,” Cardi wrote on social media. “I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that 6 weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically.”

Cardi B and Bruno Mars

“I also thought that I’d be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing,” she admitted.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper continued, “Not only am I just not ready physically, I’m not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it’s not healthy for her to be on the road.”

“I hope you guys understand that this decision has been the hardest to make but I have to do what’s best for myself and my baby! Thank you, Bruno, for being so supportive and understanding,” she added.

There were no hard feelings from the “Finesse” singer, who shared his own message on Instagram following Cardi’s post.

“A Message for Cardi,” the post began. “Most important thing is you and your family’s health. I know the fans will understand. You are absolutely doing the right thing.”

“I also know we’ll share the stage when the time is right,” he continued. “We love you Cardi and we will play Bodak Yellow every night in your honor. Please give your baby girl a hug from me and a hug on behalf of everyone on The 24k Magic Tour. Love, Bruno.”

It’s been a wild ride for the new mom, who gave birth two weeks ago.

Shortly after giving birth, the rapper opened up about receiving help from her family and expressed her gratitude to them in a video on Instagram.

“I’m a very blessed person. I know y’all see all the blessings that God be giving me in my life, but one thing is that I’ve been blessed since birth,” Cardi said. “I’ve been blessed since I came out of my mom’s vagina because of my parents. Those are my biggest blessings, and I’m so thankful and I’m so grateful for them.”

She also told her followers she had not hired a nanny.

Offset and Cardi B

“I just want to learn how to be a mom. I want to enjoy every single second of it since I’m going back to work,” she said.

In another post, Cardi told her followers she was slowly adjusting to life as a new mom.

“Thank you everybody for the congrats we really appreciated. Thank you to family and friends that’s been hitting me up checking on me,” she wrote on Instagram.

“It’s been a little hard for me to reply back cause this mommy job requires full day, all day, all night attention,” she revealed.

Offset, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was arrested just 10 days after his daughter’s birth outside of Atlanta, Georgia, for gun and drug possession.

He was charged with possession of marijuana (less than an ounce), possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime and an improper lane change.

The rapper, along with his group Migos and Drake, also made their own tour announcement two days ago, telling fans they’d pushed back The Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour by 15 days.

Originally set to begin on July 26 in Salt Lake City, Utah, but will now kick off on Aug. 10 in Kansas City, Missouri.

“In order to deliver the high standard tour experience our fans expect and deserve, we have made the necessary decision to slightly adjust the beginning of the Aubrey & the Three Migos tour schedule,” a rep for Drake said in a statement.