Cardi B will have none of anyone’s unsolicited prenatal advice.

The expectant rapper has received critical comments on social media after a video surfaced of her fiancé, Migos’ Offset, smoking while standing next to the mom-to-be at what appears to be a club. At one point in the video, a large cloud of smoke can be seen traveling from Offset to in front of where Cardi B is standing.

“Why is he smoking next to her knowing that she’s pregnant some men are so inconsiderate,” one user commented on the Instagram clip, posted by Hollywood Unlocked. Another wrote on the social-media platform, “You’re ignorant af, I feel sorry for your baby! You’re in a club full of smoke… your a disgrace,” while a third said, “She even looks uncomfortable when he blows smoke in her face. Come on Cardi, you should know better.”

Many of her fans — as well as Cardi B herself — were having none of it. The “I Like It” rapper, 25, took to the comments section of multiple versions of the video posted by Hollywood Unlocked, cheekily inviting naysayers to walk their talk.

“SINCE YA CARE AND ARE SO CONCERN about my baby … Hit me in my DM for my registry and send me some [Pampers] and baby formula,” she quipped, adding alongside four crying-laughing emojis, “Don’t just comment like you care about my baby show it!! SEND THEM PAMPERS!”

In another comment, she wrote, “My child is great i be in the OBGYN faithfully but since you so concern about the health you want to split these medical bills with me?” adding, “I figure you would since you sound so concern about health.”

On the original video post, the pregnant musician said, “Sooo no ya so concern on what can harm my baby? But when bitches was attacking me online everyday ya wasn’t concern about my baby or not! Don’t drama that causes stress harm babies more than anything?”

“Don’t the mother stress in the brain and in the body harms baby?” she continued. “But yaaa ain’t give a f— tho right? cause it was entertaining to ya. Don’t worry about me and mines and what I’m doing. My and my baby is great.”

Cardi B and Offset John Parra/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper is no stranger to controversy both concerning her pregnancy and otherwise. In a candid April interview on Power 105.1’s show The Breakfast Club, she said it “disgusts” her that people have reached out to her online to more or less tell her that motherhood will ruin her professional success.

“It just really bothers me and it disgusts me because I see a lot of women online like, ‘Oh I feel sorry for you, oh your career is over,’ ” said Cardi B, who revealed her pregnancy while performing on an episode of Saturday Night Live earlier that week.

Added the mom-to-be, “As a woman, why can’t I have both? Why do I gotta choose a career or a baby? Like, why can’t I have both? I want both.”