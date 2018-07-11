Candice Swanepoel Won't Apologize for Her Body After Baby: 'I'm Not Ashamed' of My 'Tummy'

Candice Swanepoel may be a supermodel, but she wants others to know that her body changes just like any new mom.

Twenty-two days after giving birth to her second son, Ariel, the 29-year-old mother of two clapped back at critics who commented on her body after baby.

“This is me 12 days after having my son. If you have something bad to say about it … check yourself. Society can be so cruel to one another. Beauty standards are sometimes impossible for women these days,” Swanepoel wrote on her Instagram Story Wednesday.

“I’m not ashamed to show my postpartum tummy. I am proud actually. I carried my son for nine months in there. I think I’ve earned the right to have a little tummy,” the Victoria’s Secret Angel added. “Is it because I’m a model? Well we are normal people too so let me enjoy the beach in peace please.”

Candice Swanepoel Candice Swanepoel/Instagram

Swanepoel also shared beach photos of herself pre-delivery, when she showed off her baby bump in a bikini.

“I don’t have to hide my stomach just because people have unrealistic standards of women. We create life. What can you do? Ladies we are all in this together be kind to each other,” she wrote.

On June 19, Swanepoel and fiancé Hermann Nicoli welcomed their second son. The couple are also parents to 21-month-old Anacan.

Candice Swanepoel Raymond Hall/GC Images

“These are the most precious gifts life has given me. I am a lucky woman to be their mommy, to help guide them through this thing called life…….. Now they will always have each other Anacan & Ariel #brothers,” the proud mom also said when she later confirmed her baby boy’s name.

Swanepoel proved that a baby bump didn’t mean she was ditching her usual skin-baring bikinis. The South African-born star had many beach outings throughout her second pregnancy.

She debuted her baby bump in Brazil in December just weeks after she walked in November’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, which marked her first time back on the VS runway since welcoming Anacan.