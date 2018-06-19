Anacan is a big brother!

The 20-month old little boy’s mama Candice Swanepoel has given birth to her second son with fiancé Hermann Nicoli, she shared on her Instagram Story Tuesday morning.

In the adorable up-close photo, the newborn is grasping his model mama’s finger while dressed in a snuggly-looking baby outfit.

“Blessed,” Swanepoel wrote atop the image, drawing an orange neon heart around the sweet bonding moment.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel, 29, announced her pregnancy in December, sharing a photo of herself cradling her baby bump in an off-the-shoulder green gown and writing, “Christmas came early #2.”

In January, Swanepoel revealed she was expecting another son, posting a sweet video of Anacan kissing her growing baby bump while the duo relaxed outside, enjoying the sun.

She captioned the post with a simple “My boys,” followed by two hearts and the boy emoji.

Swanepoel — who has shown off her baby bump over the duration of her pregnancy, in beautiful dresses, bathing suits and even a nude photo celebrating the female form — told PEOPLE in August that she doesn’t “wanna put anyone off of having kids” after delivering Anacan.

“I think society has made women afraid of giving [birth naturally], but it’s totally doable if you prepare yourself in the right way,” she said. “I was actually surprised how quickly the body can go back. We’re amazing creatures.”