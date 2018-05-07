Cameran Eubanks is leaving her daughter’s life path up to her.

The Southern Charm star — who jokingly calls herself a debutante dropout on the show — recently opened up to PEOPLE about parenthood while sharing exclusive photos from her Lilly Pulitzer Mommy & Me campaign, which she stars in with her 5-month-old baby girl Palmer Corrine.

“I think it would depend on the brand,” Eubanks, 34, says of whether she’ll allow Palmer a future in modeling. “I wouldn’t let her be in just any ad. Lilly is iconic and I knew she would be proud of these photos one day.”

“As for pageants, I would leave that up to her,” she adds. “I would never put her in a pageant against her will.”

Cameran Eubanks and daughter Palmer for Lilly Pulitzer Lilly Pulitzer

The Charleston, South Carolina-based star admits to PEOPLE that despite her commitment to allowing her daughter to choose her own path, she “loved dressing Palmer up in the different outfits” for the photo shoot.

“She seemed to really respond to the bright colors,” the Bravo star shares with PEOPLE of the floral-patterned garments. “I think we have a new Lilly lover!”

Cameran Eubanks and daughter Palmer for Lilly Pulitzer Lilly Pulitzer

Eubanks and husband Jason Wimberly, an anesthesiologist, wed in April 2014 and welcomed their daughter on Nov. 11, her rep confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE.

“Wildest experience of my life! Jason is recovering and doing well,” the new mama joked on Instagram at the time, sharing the first photo of her baby girl.