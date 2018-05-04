Southern Charm's Cameran Eubanks and Daughter Palmer Model Lilly Pulitzer Ahead of Mother's Day

Cameran Eubanks is ready for her first Mother’s Day!

The Southern Charm star and her 5-month-old baby girl Palmer Corrine are a floral dream in their new campaign for Lilly Pulitzer’s Mommy & Me.

“I have always been a fan of Lilly,” Eubanks, 34, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “Who can turn down an opportunity to take pretty pictures with your baby?”

She adds, “I’ve always enjoyed Lilly’s designs and fun, bright patterns. They are ‘happy clothes’ that make you feel good when you wear them.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Cameran Eubanks and daughter Palmer Lilly Pulitzer

Cameran Eubanks and daughter Palmer Lilly Pulitzer

Cameran Eubanks and daughter Palmer Lilly Pulitzer

RELATED: Southern Charm Star Cameran Eubanks Welcomes Daughter Palmer Corrine

For the campaign, the mother-daughter duo modeled a variety of summer-worthy pieces, including the Skipper Popover ($108), Fiesta Stretch Dress ($188), Baby Lilly Shift outfit ($48) and May Bodysuit for baby ($38) with coordinating Harper Shift Dress for Mom ($148).

“I loved dressing Palmer up in the different outfits. She seemed to really respond to the bright colors,” Eubanks tells PEOPLE. “I think we have a new Lilly lover!”

The Bravo star’s favorite photo, she says, “is the one of Palmer looking over my shoulder. I think she has such a sweet expression!”

Cameran Eubanks and daughter Palmer Lilly Pulitzer

Cameran Eubanks and daughter Palmer Lilly Pulitzer

RELATED VIDEO: Southern Charm‘s Cameran Eubanks on Why She Stopped Breastfeeding: “I’m Just Plain OVER IT”



The mother of one calls her daughter a “super easy, laid-back baby” who is “always smiling and happy” and has her dad’s personality.

As far as whether she’ll allow Palmer a future in modeling, Eubanks says, “I think it would depend on the brand. I wouldn’t let her be in just any ad. Lilly is iconic and I knew she would be proud of these photos one day.”