New Mom Cameran Eubanks Reveals What the 'Best Gift' Would Be for Her First Mother's Day

All Cameran Eubanks wants for her first Mother’s Day is a little rest and relaxation.

The Southern Charm star opened up to PEOPLE in an exclusive interview this week, sharing photos of herself and her 6-month-old daughter Palmer Corrine posing together for a Lilly Pulitzer campaign and discussing how thing have changed in her life since she became a mom.

“Palmer is a super easy, laid-back baby. She is always smiling and happy,” says Eubanks, 34, adding of Palmer’s dad Jason Wimberly, “She has my husband’s personality, thank God!”

Of the upcoming holiday, she reveals, “I have no plans as of yet. Hopefully I can get away and do a spa day! That would be the best gift.”

Eubanks — who jokingly calls herself a debutante dropout on Southern Charm — tells PEOPLE “it would depend on the brand” when asked whether she’d allow Palmer a future in modeling and/or pageantry.

“I wouldn’t let her be in just any ad. Lilly is iconic and I knew she would be proud of these photos one day,” Eubanks says. “As for pageants, I would leave that up to her. I would never put her in a pageant against her will.”

For the Mommy & Me campaign, the mother-daughter duo posed in a variety of summer-worthy pieces, including the Skipper Popover ($108), Fiesta Stretch Dress($188), Baby Lilly Shift outfit ($48) and May Bodysuit for baby ($38) with coordinating Harper Shift Dress for Mom ($148).

“I loved dressing Palmer up in the different outfits. She seemed to really respond to the bright colors,” Eubanks tells PEOPLE. “I think we have a new Lilly lover!”