Caitlyn Smith is ready for round two of motherhood!

The singer-songwriter is pregnant and expecting her second child with husband Rollie Gaalswyk, she revealed Sunday.

“We are overjoyed and so blessed to be expanding our little family!” the mom-to-be tells PEOPLE exclusively. “Lots of happy tears and smiles when we found out — what a gift.”

Smith announced the happy news herself on the Mother’s Day holiday, sharing a throwback photo of herself with her now-21-month-old son Thomas Miles as a newborn and a second of Thomas now, wearing a “WORLD’S BEST BROTHER” shirt.

“Almost 2 years ago, this sweet boy made me a mother and showed me a new love I have never known,” Smith captioned the images, the first of which was shot by photographer Kelly Sutton. “This November, we get to do it all over again and I’m pretty sure my heart my burst. 💚”

Caitlyn Smith's pregnancy announcement Kelly Christine Sutton

“Oh so grateful this Mother’s Day — for my beautiful mom, for sweet little Tom, and the tiny miracle on its way … ” added the “Like I’m Gonna Lose You” singer, telling PEOPLE she’s feeling “sleepy and happy” and “always craving tomato soup” during this pregnancy.

Smith — who is on her Starfire Tour through the end of September — advises other moms doing something similar to “nap whenever you can” and drink a lot of water.

“Intentionally carve out time to work out or rest so that is actually happens … making time for self care on the road makes all the difference,” she tells PEOPLE.

Caitlyn Smith Becky Fluke

Smith and Gaalswyk welcomed Thomas in August 2016, with the singer writing on Instagram following his birth, “One month ago, he finally showed up and I kissed the top of his head and held him in my arms and I was everything I was for the last time.”

She added, “I was new. He is love I’ve never known — beauty I have never seen — like someone pulled a blanket off the sun. He’s changed everything.”

The musician told PEOPLE in January that her new song “This Town Is Killing Me” comes from “an intimate place between the singer and the microphone.”

“I wanted to capture the loneliness that can live there sometimes,” said the Minnesota native.

Smith’s debut studio album Starfire is available now on amazon.com.