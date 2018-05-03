Fans of Busy Philipps may know her for her roles on Dawson’s Creek and Cougar Town plus her relatable and hilarious Instagram feed, but first and foremost, she’s a parent.

The actress (who’s mom to daughters Cricket Pearl, 4½, and Birdie Leigh, 9½) sat down with PEOPLE in honor of Mother’s Day to answer a few questions from her fellow moms about everything from screen time to how often she recommends changing a baby’s onesie.

“What? No! I don’t limit screen time and my daughters are brilliant,” Philipps joked in reply to one mom’s inquiry about whether allowing her son to watch The Wiggles constantly would stunt his reading ability.

” ‘Thoughts on letting my kid eat popcorn off the floor of the bar so I can finish my beer in peace?’ ” she reads. “I think you have bigger problems. Not that I’m judging, but you may want to go to [Alcoholics Anonymous].”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Busy Philipps

Busy Philipps Vivien Killilea/Getty

RELATED: Our Instagram Crush Busy Philipps Takes Us Inside Her Feed

Another mom asks Philipps, 38, how she feels about allowing little girls to embrace the princess craze.

“I think it’s all about balance,” she replies, going on to recommend the book Cinderella Ate My Daughter.

“Princesses are amazing and empowering and women can achieve anything,” she says, advising, “Introduce her to Princess Kate and Meghan Markle, who I’m obsessed with and was a guest star on Love, Inc., a sitcom I did on UPN, so I basically know her.”

Busy Philipps with daughters Birdie and Cricket Busy Philipps/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Our Instagram Crush Busy Philipps Takes Us Inside Her Feed



Philipps — who has signed on to headline and executive-produce a new late-night talk show for E! with the working title Busy Tonight — gives advice on making mom friends after a move, plus laundry advice for the new mom.

” ‘Is it okay to go 48 hours plus without changing your baby’s onesie?’ I don’t know, I don’t live your life. How clean is your baby?’ ” she says. “If you’ve got a clean baby, go for it.”