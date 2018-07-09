Age Isn't Just a Number! Build-A-Bear Announces Amazing Deal That Lasts Only One Day

Time to stock up on stuffed animals!

In a Monday press release, Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., announced it will be holding a very special money-saving event on Thursday in U.S., Canadian and U.K. stores called Pay Your Age Day.

The one-day sale is exactly what it sounds like: Customers who come into the store in person have the ability to pay, at most, the dollar amount of their age for any Make-Your-Own plush pal (excluding outfits and accessories).

“We have overwhelming data that indicates Build-A-Bear is synonymous with childhood, and nearly one-third of our sales are associated with birthdays,” said Build-A-Bear President and CEO Sharon Price John in the press release.

Build-A-Bear reports that the most anyone will pay for a Make-Your-Own stuffed animal Thursday only is $29. So customers over the age of 29 will not pay more than that, even if the option they choose retails for more than $29.

To take advantage of the deal, customers over the age of 18 must sign up for the company’s Bonus Club (either in person or online), and children must be accompanied by an adult who is a member of the Bonus Club.

The special event kicks off a birthday-exclusive year-round offer in which kids ages 14 and under can visit a Build-A-Bear Workshop and receive a Birthday Treat bear on their birthdays, paying the amount of their age.

“We ‘heart’ birthdays at Build-A-Bear, so we’re hosting the Pay Your Age Day to launch our year-round ‘Count Your Candles’ offer for Guests celebrating a birthday with us in stores — an experience we designed especially to commemorate birthdays in a memorable way,” John explained in the press release.