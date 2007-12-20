Brooke Burke: 'I Feel Like a Baby Factory'

With three little girls at home and another due in the spring, no wonder pregnant actress Brooke Burke feels “like a baby factory.”

“I feel like I ve been pregnant my whole life,” Burke, 36, tells Mom Logic. “I m excited about the fourth, but I think this is it!”

Burke s fourth daughter will be her second with fiancé David Charvet, 35, also the father of Heaven Rain, who turns a year old Jan. 8. Neriah, 7, and Sierra, 5, are her children with ex-husband Garth Fisher. Regarding their “crazy, hippy names,” Burke laughs, “People are wondering what we are going to come up with next.”

Burke also recently launched Baboosh Baby, an eco-friendly online store, and reveals that her secret to a svelte post-baby body is a belly wrap called Taut. “You pull it super tight and Velcro it,” she says, “It feels good for all of that baby skin. I swear by it.”