Britney Spears Celebrates Her Sons in Series of Adorable Videos, Including the Trio Painting

Every day is Mother’s Day for Britney Spears.

In a new set of videos the pop star shared to her Instagram account this week, she is seen bonding with her sons Jayden James, 11, and Sean Preston, 12 — and in one clip, it looks like she has passed her creative gene along.

“Painting feels so therapeutic to me!” wrote Spears alongside the video, which showed the trio painting outdoors on their own individual easels.

“Getting to do this with my boys on a beautiful day like this is such a blessing!!!” added the 36-year-old mother of two.

In another clip, the “Toxic” singer shows off her son’s athletic prowess while in a third, she coaxes her boys to go outside and play with her. Spears, Jayden and Preston go out into the yard and run around, seemingly playing a game of tag.

“Nothing makes me happier as a mom than watching these boys grow and smile and laugh!!” she wrote. “They are my world and I love days like this when we get to just run around and play together ❤🙈😜🙉🌹😹”

Spears’ sons’ talents don’t stop at the visual. She recently revealed Preston is playing football, and in January, posted a Boomerang clip of her older child skateboarding like a pro.

In February, the singer shared an impressive video of one of her kids slaying the keys on her home piano, captioning it, “A few weeks ago, my son sat down and started playing our piano.”

“He’s never had a lesson a day in his life, so needless to say I started tearing up like a proud mom!” she added. “My baby is like a lil Mozart!”