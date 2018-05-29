Britney Spears Says Sons Are 'Bigger Than Me Now' Amid Kevin Federline's Request for More Child Support

Britney Spears can’t believe how much her boys have grown!

The singer, 36, shared a new family photo of her and her sons Sean Preston, 12, and Jayden James, 11, on Instagram Tuesday.

“Love when we go to our favorite spot on Sundays. The boys are bigger than me now!!” Spears captioned the picture of her and her two children, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

The mother of two, who frequently shares updates on her kids, recently told fans and followers, “Nothing makes me happier as a mom than watching these boys grow and smile and laugh!! They are my world and I love days like this when we get to just run around and play together.”

Spears’ latest mother-son photo comes less than a week after Federline, 40, filed court documents requesting more child support for the boys.

Federline, who also has four other children from previous relationships, claims he makes less than 1 percent of what Spears does in court documents filed on May 22 and first obtained by The Blast.

He also claims he is currently earning $3,000 a month and receives $20,000 ($10,000 per son) each month from Spears in child support. Federline claims in the documents that Spears “earns in excess of $34,000,000 per year.”

“We think the reasonable needs for the children while they would be in Kevin’s custody is probably three times what he’s currently receiving,” Federline’s attorney — celebrity divorce lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan — recently told PEOPLE of how much more child support he estimates Spears should pay his client.

A rep for Spears did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment

Federline and Spears reached their last official child support agreement in 2007 around the same time her financial assets were entered into a court-ordered conservatorship managed by her father, Jamie Spears.

Spears and Federline divorced in 2007 after nearly three years of marriage. In 2013 Federline married Victoria Prince, with whom he’s welcomed two daughters, Jordan Kaye, 6, and Peyton Marie, 3½. He is also dad to daughter Kori Madison, 15, and son Kaleb Michael, 13, with ex-fiancée Shar Jackson.