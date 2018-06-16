Britney Spears & Sister Jamie Lynn Bring Together All Their Children — Including New Baby Ivey Joan

Britney Spears enjoyed some family time with her sister Jamie Lynn and all of their children.

The Spears siblings were together again in celebration of Jamie Lynn’s daughter Maddie turning 10 years old on June 19. Jamie Lynn, 27, shared a family photo of big sister Britney, 36, smiling with her sons Sean Preston, 12, and Jayden James, 11, as well as older brother Bryan, 41, and his daughter Sophia.

Also in the picture was birthday girl Maddie and the family’s newest addition, Maddie’s little sister Ivey Joan, born on April 11.

The snap is believed to be the famous brood’s first family photo with Jamie Lynn’s youngest.

In another Instagram post, Jamie Lynn shared a cute video of the entire family singing Maddie “Happy Birthday” as she blew out the candles on her cake.

Last year, Maddie celebrated her ninth birthday with two special guests: the first responders who saved her life nearly five months earlier.

Jamie Lynn’s eldest daughter was involved in an ATV accident on Super Bowl Sunday in February, in which the vehicle she was riding flipped over into a pond on Spears and stepfather Jamie Watson‘s Kentwood, Louisiana, property. Maddie was subsequently submerged under water for several minutes.

Help arrived quickly and freed the little girl from the seat belt and safety netting after Spears, Watson and others could not. Maddie woke up, and was able to return home from the hospital five days later.

In May, Jamie Lynn told PEOPLE that she was excited to add another daughter to her family because of her relationship with her own sister Britney.

“Me and my sister are 10 years apart, and Maddie and Ivey are 10 years apart, so I’m hoping they have the same kind of relationship where it was like a second mom, almost,” Jamie Lynn said. “It’s gonna be a special relationship. Sisters are something special — especially when there’s that age gap there.”