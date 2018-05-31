Britney Spears‘ ex-husband Kevin Federline is fighting for significantly more child support for their sons Sean Preston and Jayden James, but the singer isn’t letting the drama get in the way of her number-one job: being a mom.

“She is happy and loves being a mom to her boys,” a source close to the star, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

In court documents filed earlier this month, the former dancer, 40, claimed he makes less than 1 percent of what Spears does. “We think the reasonable needs for the children while they would be in Kevin’s custody is probably three times what he’s currently receiving,” Federline’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan previously told PEOPLE.

A rep for Spears has not commented on the court battle.

Indeed, Spears appears to be staying positive and has been sharing sweet snaps of herself with Sean, 12, and Jayden, 11.

“Love when we go to our favorite spot on Sundays,” she captioned a photo of her tween sons this week. “The boys are bigger than me now!!!!!”

Later this summer, the “Piece of Me” singer will head out on tour on the East coast and Europe and will be joined by her kids. “They’re such sweethearts,” Spears told PEOPLE exclusively earlier this month about her sons. “I love them to death. It’s the greatest gift being a mother.”

Spears and Federline divorced in 2007 after nearly three years of marriage. In 2013, Federline married Victoria Prince, with whom he’s welcomed two daughters, Jordan Kaye, 6, and Peyton Marie, 3½. The former rapper is also dad to daughter Kori Madison, 15, and son Kaleb Michael, 13, with ex-fiancée Shar Jackson.