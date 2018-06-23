Baby at 54! Brigitte Nielsen Welcomes Fifth Child, Daughter Frida: 'We Are Overjoyed'

Brigitte Nielsen has welcomed her fifth child — and first daughter! — at 54, PEOPLE has exclusively learned.

On Friday, the actress and her husband Mattia Dessi welcomed their daughter Frida in Los Angeles. At the time of her birth, the newborn weighed 5 lbs. 9 oz.

“We are overjoyed to welcome our beautiful daughter into our lives,” the proud parents tell PEOPLE exclusively. “It’s been a long road, and so worth it. We’ve never been more in love.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter

Brigitte Nielsen Emma McIntyre/Getty

Nielsen shared a sweet photo of her and Dessi on Father’s Day with their hands on her baby bump. “You’ll be a great papà ❤ Ti amo 💋 #fathersday #daddy #love#family.”

The star of Red Sonja and Beverly Hills Cop II — who has been married five times — is already mom to her four sons: Raoul Meyer Jr., 23, Douglas Meyer, 25, Killian Gastineau, 28, and Julian Winding, 34.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Nielsen announced her fifth pregnancy on Instagram and Twitter in late May, showing her baby bump in a curve-hugging gray dress.

RELATED: Everything to Know About Getting Pregnant Over 40

“Family getting larger #me #family #brigittenielsen #babybump,” Nielsen, who wed 39-year-old husband Mattia Dessi in 2006, captioned her photo. The Danish-Italian model also shared another bump picture, writing, “Happy time positive vibes.”

The star previously opened up about wanting to have more kids in August 2008.

“The children have kept me going. After I do Playboy, we want to try IVF. It’s asking a lot, but if it’s possible, it would make our package complete,” Nielsen told Hello! magazine.

RELATED GALLERY: Kristin Davis, Rachel Weisz and More Celebs Who Welcomed (and Are Expecting!) Children After 45

The actress also opened up about her years-long battle with alcohol addiction and consequent rehab stay, including how it has affected her parenting.

“I’ve been a bad mum at times – when you take the bottle over your kids, you’re a bad mum,” she said. “But I love them and there has always been a close bond.”

Added Nielsen, “I’ve been affectionate, caring. It’s unfortunate they’ve seen me in a bad way. But kids are great, they’re the most unconditional, forgiving people.”