Brigitte Nielsen is a mama-to-be again — and her road to a fifth pregnancy has been on her mind for a while.

The pregnant Red Sonja star, 54, previously opened up to Hello! magazine in August 2008 about wanting a baby with husband Mattia Dessi.

“The children have kept me going. After I do Playboy, we want to try IVF,” she said at the time, when she was 45 years old. “It’s asking a lot, but if it’s possible, it would make our package complete.”

Nielsen has been married five times and is a mom to four sons: Raoul Meyer Jr., 23, Douglas Meyer, 25, Killian Gastineau, 28, and Julian Winding, 34.

The Beverly Hills Cop II actress also opened up about her years-long battle with alcohol addiction and consequent rehab stay, including how it has affected her parenting.

“I’ve been a bad mum at times – when you take the bottle over your kids, you’re a bad mum,” she said. “But I love them and there has always been a close bond.”

Added Nielsen, “I’ve been affectionate, caring. It’s unfortunate they’ve seen me in a bad way. But kids are great, they’re the most unconditional, forgiving people.”

Brigitte Nielsen Emma McIntyre/Getty

The Danish-Italian model announced her fifth pregnancy on Instagram and Twitter Monday, showing her baby bump in a curve-hugging gray dress.

“Family getting larger #me #family #brigittenielsen #babybump,” Nielsen, who wed 39-year-old Dessi in 2006, captioned her photo.

Also on Wednesday, she shared another bump picture, writing, “Happy time positive vibes.”