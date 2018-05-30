Brigitte Nielsen, star of Red Sonja and Beverly Hills Cop II, is going to be a mom again.

The 54-year-old actress announced her fifth pregnancy on Instagram and Twitter Monday, showing her baby bump in a curve-hugging gray dress.

“Family getting larger #me #family #brigittenielsen #babybump,” Nielsen, who wed 39-year-old husband Mattia Dessi in 2006, captioned her photo. Also on Wednesday, the Danish-Italian model shared another bump picture, writing, “Happy time positive vibes.”

Nielsen, who has been married five times, is already mom to four sons: Raoul Meyer Jr., 23, Douglas Meyer, 25, Killian Gastineau, 28, and Julian Winding, 34.

The star previously opened up about wanting to have more kids in August 2008.

“The children have kept me going. After I do Playboy, we want to try IVF. It’s asking a lot, but if it’s possible, it would make our package complete,” Nielsen told Hello! magazine.

Nielsen was previously married to Kasper Winding from 1983 to 1984, Rocky IV costar Sylvester Stallone from 1985 to 1987, photographer Sebastian Copeland from 1990 to 1992 and Raoul Meyer from 1993 to 2005.

Also in 2004, Nielsen appeared on VH1’s The Surreal Life, where she met rapper Flavor Flav. Their romance was documented on the spinoff reality show, Strange Love.