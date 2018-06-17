Pregnant Brigitte Nielsen, 54, Says Husband Mattia Dessi, 39, Will Be a 'Great Papa' to Her Fifth Child

Brigitte Nielsen and husband Mattia Dessi are celebrating his first Father’s Day as a dad-to-be!

The pregnant 54-year-old model and actress shared a new photo of the couple cradling her baby bump to celebrate the holiday on Sunday. “You’ll be a great papà Ti amo #fathersday #daddy #love #family,” Nielsen captioned the selfie of her and Dessi, 39, whom she wed in 2006.

Her picture comes two weeks after Nielsen announced her fifth pregnancy in May, when she debuted her baby bump in a curve-hugging gray dress. “Family getting larger #me #family #brigittenielsen #babybump,” she captioned the photo.

Nielsen, who has been married five times, is already mom to four sons: Raoul Meyer Jr., 23, Douglas Meyer, 25, Killian Gastineau, 28, and Julian Winding, 34.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

After sharing the baby announcement, Nielsen has continued to share updates on her growing baby bump.

Recently, the soon-to-be mother of five shared a sweet photo of her and Dessi soaking up the sun as she praised their growing family.

RELATED: Who Is 54-Year-Old Pregnant Actress Brigitte Nielsen’s 5th Husband Mattia Dessi?

“Find what makes you happy and fight for it,” Nielsen wrote alongside a series of images, in which she proudly put her baby bump on display.

The star previously opened up about wanting to have more kids in August 2008.

“The children have kept me going. After I do Playboy, we want to try IVF. It’s asking a lot, but if it’s possible, it would make our package complete,” Nielsen told Hello! Magazine.

RELATED: Everything to Know About Getting Pregnant Over 40

The Beverly Hills Cop II actress also revealed her years-long battle with alcohol addiction and consequent rehab stay, including how it has affected her parenting.

“I’ve been a bad mum at times — when you take the bottle over your kids, you’re a bad mum,” she said. “But I love them and there has always been a close bond.”

Added Nielsen, “I’ve been affectionate, caring. It’s unfortunate they’ve seen me in a bad way. But kids are great, they’re the most unconditional, forgiving people.”