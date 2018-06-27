Meet Frida! Brigitte Nielsen, 54, Shares a Sneak Peek at Her Newborn Baby Girl

Baby Frida is here, and mom Brigitte Nielsen and her husband, Italian model Mattia Dessi couldn’t be more thrilled after a long and arduous journey.

The Danish model and actress, 54, gave PEOPLE an exclusive look at the little raven-haired beauty, who arrived safely in a Los Angeles hospital on Friday, June 22, weighing 5 lbs., 9 oz, and measuring 19 inches long.

“We are overjoyed to welcome our beautiful daughter into our lives,” Nielsen told PEOPLE. “It’s been a long road, and so worth it. We’ve never been more in love.”

Nielsen made headlines when she revealed on Instagram four weeks ago that — at age 54 — she was pregnant with her fifth child. She already has four other children, all boys: Raoul Meyer Jr., 23, Douglas Meyer, 25, Killian Gastineau, 28, and Julian Winding, 34.

Nielsen, who was married to actor Sylvester Stallone between 1985-1987, wed 39-year-old Dessi in July 2006. Daughter Frida is their first child together.

Earlier this month, Nielsen and Dessi celebrated his first Father’s Day as a dad-to-be.

The model and actress shared a new photo of the couple cradling her baby bump to celebrate the holiday. “You’ll be a great papà Ti amo #fathersday #daddy #love #family,” Nielsen captioned the selfie of the pair.

