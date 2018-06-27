Baby Frida is here, and mom Brigitte Nielsen and her husband, Italian model Mattia Dessi couldn’t be more thrilled after a long and arduous journey.

The Danish model and actress, 54, gave PEOPLE an exclusive look at the little raven-haired beauty, who arrived safely in a Los Angeles hospital on Friday, June 22, weighing 5 lbs., 9 oz, and measuring 19 inches long.

“We are overjoyed to welcome our beautiful daughter into our lives,” Nielsen told PEOPLE. “It’s been a long road, and so worth it. We’ve never been more in love.”

Brigitte Nielsen and Frida Courtesy Brigitte Nielsen

Nielsen made headlines when she revealed on Instagram four weeks ago that — at age 54 — she was pregnant with her fifth child. She already has four other children, all boys: Raoul Meyer Jr., 23, Douglas Meyer, 25, Killian Gastineau, 28, and Julian Winding, 34.

Nielsen, who was married to actor Sylvester Stallone between 1985-1987, wed 39-year-old Dessi in July 2006. Daughter Frida is their first child together.

Earlier this month, Nielsen and Dessi celebrated his first Father’s Day as a dad-to-be.

The model and actress shared a new photo of the couple cradling her baby bump to celebrate the holiday. “You’ll be a great papà Ti amo #fathersday #daddy #love #family,” Nielsen captioned the selfie of the pair.

