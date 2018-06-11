Pregnant Brigitte Nielsen, 54, Shows Off Baby Bump While Getting a Helping Hand from Husband

Brigitte Nielsen is pregnant and proud!
The 54-year-old actress and model showed off her baby bump on Sunday while enjoying a casual shopping trip with her husband Mattia Dessi in Los Angeles.
Choosing a low-key look for their outing, Nielsen wore a white tank top with a grey Puma sweatsuit, which she accessorized with a pink-and-gray baseball cap and matching athletic shoes. Her husband was also dressed casually, opting for a striped top and black pants.
In multiple photos taken of the couple, the Beverly Hills Cop II star appeared to get a helping hand from her 39-year-old husband as he escorted her across the street — and carried the shopping bags!
The actress also shared a sweet photo of her and her husband soaking up the sun on Sunday, as she praised their growing family.
“Find what makes you happy and fight for it ❤,” she wrote alongside a series of images, in which she proudly put her baby bump on display.
The actress announced her fifth pregnancy in May, showing her baby bump in a curve-hugging gray dress. “Family getting larger #me #family #brigittenielsen #babybump,” Nielsen captioned the photo.
Nielsen, who has been married five times, is already mom to four sons: Raoul Meyer Jr., 23, Douglas Meyer, 25, Killian Gastineau, 28, and Julian Winding, 34.
The star previously opened up about wanting to have more kids in August 2008.
“The children have kept me going. After I do Playboy, we want to try IVF. It’s asking a lot, but if it’s possible, it would make our package complete,” Nielsen told Hello! Magazine.
Speaking about her years-long battle with alcohol addiction and consequent rehab stay, she also revealed, “I’ve been a bad mum at times – when you take the bottle over your kids, you’re a bad mum.”
“But I love them and there has always been a close bond,” she added. “I’ve been affectionate, caring. It’s unfortunate they’ve seen me in a bad way. But kids are great, they’re the most unconditional, forgiving people.”