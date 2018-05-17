Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan‘s baby girl Birdie Joe may have just turned 1, but she might want to start considering what life as a big sister would be like.

The former WWE Divas Champion recently sat down for an interview with Access alongside twin sister and Total Bellas costar Nikki Bella, revealing that she and Bryan are planning on adding to their family in the near future.

“My husband would love to start trying now for baby No. 2.,” said Brie, 34. “I’m like, ‘No, there’s so many things I wanna do!’ But we said definitely 2019’s our year to start trying again, which is right around the corner.”

“I told her she needs to wait a little bit,” says Nikki, to which Brie jokingly replies, “Yeah, and I told myself that too, thanks girl.”

“So I’ll probably be pregnant sooner rather than later,” Brie admits, recalling a recent “scare” she had after her period arrived nine days late.

“I was like, ‘You gotta be kidding me,’ ” she says. “But all good.”

In April, Brie told PEOPLE she’s feeding her daughter a vegetarian diet as of now, but won’t pressure her into continuing to eat that way if she doesn’t want to.

“The day that Birdie asks me to try meat, I won’t deny it to her,” the mother of one revealed. “I’ll always let her know the things I believe in and why, but I’ll never push them on her. I was blessed to be raised in a family where they didn’t push a lot of stuff on me.”

Added Brie, “I was able to find who I am today and I want Birdie to have that. I’ll educate her on why I live the lifestyle I do, but if she asks for it one day I won’t make her feel bad about it and I’ll let her try it for sure.”